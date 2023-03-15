Casper Fire-EMS Introduce ‘Community Needs Survey’ to Better Serve Natrona County

Casper Fire-EMS recently sent out a survey via a press release to solicit feedback from the community they serve.

"In an attempt to maintain a community relationship defined by trust, transparency, and growth, Casper Fire-EMS would like to introduce our new Community Needs Survey," the release from Casper Fire-EMS stated. "Like any strong relationship, we require feedback and interaction in order to reflect and grow. We humbly request your participation in this short, 5-minute survey."

Toph Stenhoff, an Engineer and the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS, told K2 Radio News that the survey is an attempt to gauge what the community believes they are doing well, and what they could be doing better.

"This came from an overall goal of trying to make our department better and to make the services that we provide to the community better," Steinhoff told K2 Radio News. "And the best way to do that is to ask the people whom we serve."

Steinhoff said that the agency wants honest, direct feedback that they will then use to make assessments, and necessary changes, to provide better service to the community.

"We just want to make sure that we're providing solid service and that there's nothing we're missing," he revealed. "If there's a gap that the community thinks we're missing, then we want to hear about it. We're not looking to change everything about us, but we are looking to figure out how to make ourselves better and how to reach out to the community and build stronger relationships."

The release stated that every opinion in the community matters, and Casper Fire-EMS wants to hear those opinions via this survey.

The survey can be utilized by visiting this link, or by scanning the QR code located below: