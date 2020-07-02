Casper Fire-EMS: Fireworks Cause Blaze at Highland Cemetery

The Casper Fire-EMS Department extinguished a small grass fire started by fireworks at Highland Cemetery on Thursday.

The fire involved about a quarter-acre of grass in the northeastern portion of the cemetery and was extinguished quickly.

No trees or structures were involved in the blaze and no injuries were reported.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the department reminded residents that fireworks are illegal in Natrona County, including areas within cities and towns.

"Natrona County is experiencing dry conditions. This coupled with red flag warnings, a result of low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels and the possibility of dry lightning," Firefighter Eric Christensen said.

"These conditions result in extreme fire behavior, fires that start easy and grow fast. On behalf of Casper Fire, enjoy the holiday weekend and stay safe," Christensen concluded.