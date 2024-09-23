Casper Fire-EMS Extinguish Rooftop Fire at Former Golden Corral on 2nd Street

Early this morning, at 12:30 a.m. the Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were alerted to smoke and fire showing from the roof of the former Golden Corral Restaurant on East Second Street. The building is currently undergoing renovations.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the rooftop fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters were assisted on scene by Officers with the Casper Police Department, an ambulance from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, and telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Technicians from Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power also assisted firefighters on scene.

Casper Fire-EMS takes this opportunity to remind local business owners, business property managers, and local facilities maintenance staff to ensure that your building(s) are enrolled in the new Fire Self-Inspection Program. By enrolling in the program, you will aid in the prevention of possible fire in your facility, and will greatly assist responding firefighters to your building if an emergency were to occur – especially after hours.

