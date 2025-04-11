Casper couple charged in fentanyl delivery case

CASPER, Wyo. — State drug enforcement agents say a Casper couple was arrested on their way back from Colorado on April 2 with almost 200 suspected fentanyl pills.

Ryelan Sjostrom, 36, and Kelly Jo Allen, 37, were charged with possession of fentanyl in a felony weight and possession with intent to deliver. Bonds were set at $25,000 cash or surety last week in circuit court. They are presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

In March, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents were told by some confidential sources that they had purchased fentanyl from Allen, according to the agent’s affidavit of probable cause filed in circuit court. One source’s phone revealed messages with Allen consistent with drug deals and Colorado travel, as well as Cash App transactions with Sjostrom.

One source said they bought about 50 pills a week from Allen, and that the couple went to Colorado to resupply a couple times a week

Agents checked license plate tolls from Sjostrom’s red Subaru Forrester and confirmed trips to Colorado in February and March. Agents got a warrant to track the vehicle and observed three trips in mid- to late March. They also observed Allen’s travels and interactions around the city of Casper during that time.

Agents got a search warrant for the couple, their vehicle and their residence on April 1. That evening, at around 9:35 p.m., the tracker showed the Forrester headed back to Colorado. It then headed back to Natrona County with an estimated arrival time around 7:25 a.m., the affidavit said.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were waiting to do a traffic stop and execute the warrant on Interstate 25 just east of Casper.

A trooper pulled Sjostrom out of the vehicle and asked him if there was anything illegal on him, to which Sjostrom reportedly motioned to his pocket and said “bad things,” according to the affidavit.

Agents found 18.6 grams of presumptive-positive fentanyl on Sjostrom, or roughly 186 pills, the affidavit said. About 1.5 grams of presumptive-positive fentanyl was found in Allen’s backpack.

The charge of possession of a controlled substance in a felony weight carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison. The charge of possession with intent to deliver carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

