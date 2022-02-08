Casper Council Hears Discussion on New Event Bus

At the Casper City Council work session on Tuesday, the council heard from Brooke Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, about purchasing a 24-person passenger bus to help bring people to events.

The council agreed to a memorandum of understanding, which would involve Visit Casper giving the city the funds to purchase the bus, then the city would lease the bus to Visit Casper for various events.

The bus would be used to help ferry people to and from events, conventions, the Hogadon Ski Area, and leisure activities.

While Visit Casper would provide the funds for the bus, the city would provide fuel, routine maintenance, and storage, while Visit Casper would pay for major repairs, a wrap-around, liability insurance, and pay for a driver.

Carter Napier, city manager, said that the cost to the city would probably be less than $1,000 a year.

Several council members asked for specifics on what the city would cover versus what Visit Casper would take up, and Napier said those issues would be ironed out in a memorandum of understanding that would eventually be filled out.

Councilmember Lisa Engebretsen asked about how often the bus would be used, and while Kaufman said she can't say for sure how much it will be needed, they hope to have it be in use over a hundred days a year.

Kaufman said, after being asked by vice mayor Steve Freel about whether they will purchase a used bus or not, that they plan on purchasing a brand new vehicle.