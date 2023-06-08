New Local Assessment District Will Pave Road in South Casper

The City of Casper annexed a portion of Natrona County land just south of Wyoming Boulevard in the 1990s.

On Tuesday, the Casper City Council passed on first reading an ordinance to fund a new Local Assessment District to pave Chinook Trail, 1100 feet of gravel road west of South Poplar Street.

The process started in March when property owners met in a public meeting to talk about proposed improvements, anticipated costs and proposed assessments for the road, according to a May 23 memo to City Manager Carter Napier from Public Services Director Andrew Beamer, City Engineer Alex Sveda and Associate Engineer II Mark Harris.

On April 18, the City created the Local Assessment District No. 160 --Chinook Trail Improvements.

The ordinance says the project would cost $113,400. The City will pay for half ($56,700) from its Streets Operational Fund, and nine property owners would pay for the other half, with most owners paying $6,650 each and one paying $3,500.

The City would provide design and construction.

The project will recondition the existing sub-base aggregate base course, install a plant mix of bituminous base, tack coat, and a plant mix pavement surface court.

The City will maintain the paved Chinook Trail.

The City Council will need to pass the ordinance on two more readings to go into effect.

