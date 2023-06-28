The Casper City Council authorized funding for the remaining costs of the roof replacement at Fire Station No. 3 during its work session on Tuesday.

The roof at the station on the northwest corner of 12th and Beverly streets has been a perennial problem, City Manager Carter Napier said.

"The existing roofing system has developed a number of leaks due to its installation and is no longer under warranty," according to a June 21 memo to Napier from Acting Public Services Director Cindie Langston and City Engineer Alex Sveda.

They recommended Council authorize an additional $136,060.32 for the job.

The memo followed a single bid received on June 7 for $424,880, plus a recommended contingency of $20,000 for a total of $444,880.

The project goes back two years when the city advertised the project and received three bids of $154,101, $427,975 and $454,243, Langston and Sveda wrote.

The project didn't start because the low bidder failed to perform the work, and bonding of the low bidder was acquired.

The City Engineering Division estimated the project would cost $499,750.

A total of $308,819.68 is available and the requested $136,060.32 would come from the Capital Reserves budgeted for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The work would include removing and replace the existing steel panel roofing, vented ridge cap, gutters, downspouts, metal caps, coping curbs, eave cleats and skylight covers, according to the memo.

"The new architectural steel panel roofing system will carry a 20-year finish warranty and a 20-year waterproofing warranty," the memo said.

The project is expected to be done by Oct. 20.

