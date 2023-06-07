Casper City Council Approves Nearly $500,000 of Vehicle Purchases

The Casper City Council on Tuesday approved the purchases of seven vehicles totaling nearly a half-million dollars in the minute consent agenda.

Three of those vehicles will be put in use for the City's Solid Waste Division.

The expenditures were already authorized in the City's 2022-2023 budget, according to the Council agenda.

The Council authorized these purchases:

$176,200 for one new haul truck to be used by the Solid Waste Division of the Public Services Department.

$42,350 -- after trade -- for one new skid steer loader to be used by the Waste Water Treatment Plant of the Public Services Department.

$144,773 for on new water truck to be used by the Solid Waste Division of the Public Services Department.

$119,192 -- after trades -- for three new half-ton extended cab 4x4 pickups with 8-foot beds to be used by the Casper Metro Division.

$17,330 for one new sub-compact tractor with loader bucket and snow pusher blade to be used by the Casper Transit Division.

The other actions in the minute consent agenda included:

A partial refund of $225 for a parkway parking permit issued for a property in the 1100 block of South Center Street.

Authorizing the inclusion of the fiscal year 2023-2024 summary proposed budget into the minutes of the June 6 regular Council meeting.

Rejecting all bids received for the Center Street underpass painting project.

