Casper City Council to Elect Mayor, Vice Mayor for Remainder of 2023
The City of Casper has released an agenda for tomorrow's meeting, happening at the Lyric at 9:30 AM.
Following the resignation of Mayor Bruce Knell this afternoon, the meeting will hold an election for the new mayor and vice mayor till the end of 2023.
This followed by oaths from the newly elected officials.
The meeting will adjourn and go into an executive session to discuss security, personnel, and legal advice.
Casper City Council Meeting: 1-3-2023
