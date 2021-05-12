Casper College’s Emily Achter Signs with Chadron State
Casper College basketball player Emily Achter will continue her global journey in athletics and attend Chadron State in Nebraska. Achter came to Casper College from Melbourne, Australia, and this past season, averaged 4.6 points per game. The 5-7 guard shot 38% from the field, 43% from the 3 point line, and 69% from the free-throw line.
Achter displayed substantial improvement from her freshman to her sophomore year and played a keep role off the bench as the T-Birds won the Region IX championship and earned a trip to the Junior College National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. The Birds posted a record this past season of 22-2.
Chadron State is a Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Eagles women's basketball team this past season went 0-13.