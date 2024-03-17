Casper College Women Win Region IX Basketball Tournament

The Casper College women's basketball team prevailed as Region IX champions yet again with an 81-69 win over Northeastern Junior College from Sterling, Colorado at the Erickson Gym on Saturday. Casper entered the Region IX Tournament as the #1 seed from the North and ranked 16th in the country. They sport an overall record of 28-5.

The T-Birds got off to a good start and then had to hold a a pesky NJC team that came into the championship game ranked 19th in the country. Casper College had a phenomenal shooting performance from the 3 point line hitting 12 of 23 attempts and shot 54% from the field total. They were led in scoring by freshman Luca Acs from Hungary with 23 with Anna Csenyi, another Hungarian adding 13. Those two players were a combined 7-11 from 3 point land.Kelly Walsh High School grad Logann Alvar had 11 and she was named the the Region IX All-Tournament team. Angela Astorga from Wyoming Indian High School went 2-3 from the floor and finished with 4 points.

This will be the 4th straight year that the T-Birds have qualified for the Junior College National Tournament and the 3rd straight year that they are Region IX champions.However for the last three years, they have lost in the first round. In 2023 the Birds were downed by Walters State in 76-67 and lost to Hutchinson, Kansas 73-70 in 2022. In 2021, the Birds received an at-large bid to Nationals and lost to Three Rivers, Missouri.

The Junior College National Tournament is a single elimination event and will go from March 26th through April the 1st at the Ford Center in Casper

