Kelly Walsh volleyball player CJ Eskew has decided on Chadron State in Nebraska to continue her athletic career. The 5-8 setter is a two-time all-state pick in 4A volleyball and played a major role in the Trojans championship season in 2022. Eskew had 867 assists in the 2002 campaign and a whopping 2412 in her career. In her senior year, she had 61 kills, 40 blocks, 119 digs, and a serving percentage of 93.4%. She handled the ball 1822 times with just 23 errors which is remarkable.

Eskew had a wide range of choices for schools ranging from Division II to NAIA to junior college. She chose Chadron for the small-town atmosphere and being relatively close to Casper. She also plays on the KW basketball team.

Chadron State competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the D2 ranks.

