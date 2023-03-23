The Casper College women's basketball team saw their season come to end on Wednesday afternoon with a 76-67 loss to Walters State from Tennessee in the first round of the NJCAA Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. The T-birds were the 15th seed in the tournament led by as many as 13 in the first half of play. Casper went 9-13 from the floor in the 3rd quarter but just 4-12 in the 4th quarter. Walters State outscored the Birds 21-9 in the 4th quarter and as a team, they went 14-24 from the free throw and rang up 10, 3 pointers in the game. Casper made it to the free throw line just 7 times and made 2. They had a rough go of it from the 3 point line line making 3-12.

Casper College finished the year 30-4 and qualified for the national junior college tournament for the 4th time in the last 6 years. They're last win at the national tournament came in 2011.

