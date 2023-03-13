Casper College Women’s Basketball Team Qualifies for Nationals

The Casper College women's basketball team punched their ticket to the Junior College National Tournament with a 62-60 win over Western Wyoming in the championship game of the Region IX Tournament in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The T-Birds finished the regular season 30-3 and received 15 points each from Kelly Walsh High School Grad Logan Alvar and Douglas High School Grad Joslin Igo.

This will be the 4th time in the last 6 years that the Casper College women have qualified for the Juco national tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Last year, the Birds lost to Hutchinson, Kansas 73-70 and lost to Three Rivers, Missouri the year before that 68-60.

Casper College will be the 15th seed in the national tournament and will play Walters State from Morristown, Tennessee in the 1st round, Walters State took 2nd place at the Region VII tournament and sport a mark of 25-4.

That game in Lubbock will be on Wednesday, March 22nd at 1pm.

