Shaun Gutting Steps Down as Casper College Men’s Basketball Coach
Casper College men's basketball coach Shaun Gutting has confirmed that he will be stepping away as the teams head man. His next stop will be announced at a later date and Gutting was at the helm of the T-Birds for the last 4 years. He has been with the program for 5 years total and was an assistant to Danny Russell when Casper College made the NJCAA National Tournament in 2019.
This past season, Gutting led the Birds to a 24-8 record and barely missed a trip to the National Tournament in Hutchinson,Kansas with a 78-77 loss to Trinidad State in the Region IX championship game. The T-Birds finished the season winning 9 of their last 12 games and Jamison Epps earning Honorable Mention All-American Honors. Gutting's career record at Casper College was 80-35.
Prior to coming to Casper, Gutting served as an assistant coach with New Mexico Junior College and was a high school basketball coach in Fort Collins, Colorado.