Douglas’ Brooke Wright Opts for Basketball at Chadron State

Douglas four-sport athlete Brooke Wright signed her National Letter of Intent for basketball at Chadron State College on Friday.

Wright is part of the Eagle 2023 women’s basketball recruiting class.

As a junior in the 2021-22 season, Wright helped the Douglas Bearcats win the Class 3A girls' basketball state championship and earned all-conference honors in the 3A East. She averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and a team-high 2.9 assists per game. Wright shot 37 percent from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc.

Wright received all-state and all-conference awards in the 2022 high school volleyball season. She led Douglas with 696 digs during the season and added 26 service aces. The Bearcats finished with an overall record of 23-16 and an appearance in the 3A volleyball state tournament.

Wright has also played soccer and softball. She is heavily involved in activities off the court. Wright takes part in FCA, FFA, 4-H, Interact, and the National Honor Society.

Chadron State College is in Chadron, NE. The Eagles went 7-19 during the 2021-22 season.