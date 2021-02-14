Casper College Women’s Basketball Team Remains Undefeated

The Casper College women's basketball team improved to 9-0 with a 96-52 win over Western Wyoming at the Erickson Gym on Saturday afternoon. The Birds were ranked 8th in the country entering the contest and pretty much put the game away in the first half as they rang up 50 points. At one point of the game, Casper led by 44.

Individually, Natalia Otkhmezuri had 24 points for the Thunderbirds of 9-11 from the field which included 6-7 from the 3 point line. Kobe King-Hawea had 18 and she was 7-10 from the floor. Joseana Vaz had 13 and Casper native Kate Robertson had a dozen.

Western Wyoming was led in scoring by Chelsea Gunderson with 13 and, LaDeitra Hodson had 10.

The Casper College women will have some time off due to a few cancellations. They'll meet the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday and travel to Rock Springs to meet Western Wyoming a week from Wednesday.

The Casper College men's basketball team had a two-game home series with the Impact Academy on Friday and Saturday and posted two huge wins. On Friday, the T-Birds won going away 144-90 with seven guys in double figures. Dion Ford threw in 24 and John Hartt at 18 as the T-Birds shot a blistering 68% from the field.

On Saturday, Casper beat the Impact Academy 126-87; again with seven guys in double figures led by John Hart with 26 and Dion Ford with 16. The next game for the Thunderbirds will be at home vs. Colorado Northwestern on Monday, February 22nd.

