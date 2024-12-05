Casper College Welcomes Santasaurus to Entertain at Tate Holiday Open House

Casper College News Release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The ever-popular Santasaurus will be at the Tate Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Dalene Hodnett, director of museums, Santasaurus will be available for photo opportunities during the annual event, which will also feature hunting for shark teeth and making trace fossils and dinosaur ornaments.

The Tate is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is located on the southern end of the Casper College campus; just look for the giant T.rex statue.

LOOK: Move Over Ms. Frizzle, Museum Educator Brings Magic to the Tate

Christmastime at the Tate Museum Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare