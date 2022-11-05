Move Over Ms. Frizzle, Museum Educator Brings the Magic to the Tate

Kids are invited to a fun morning of paleontology, biology and science activities every first Saturday of the month from September to May (except on holiday weekends).

The Saturday Club is FREE and open to children 7-14 (younger/older siblings welcome!)

Saturday Club begins at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The museum is located on the south end of campus, just look for the T-Rex bronze statue.

For November, the club looked at fossil snakes and other reptiles. Specialist Russell Hawley discussed the differences between reptiles and mammals and how reptiles are classified on the basis of the holes in their skulls.

Hawley's enthusiasm for dinosaurs is infectious. Parents enjoy learning right alongside their little humans.

Hawley showed actual reptile skulls and how to classify them based on its "fenestrae," a distinctive pattern.

Afterwards kids got to build turtles, make twirly snakes, a jaw bone puzzle and explore the wonders of the Tate Museum.

SCHEDULE OF REMAINING SATURDAY CLUB EVENTS

December 3rd, 2022: Ornamental Dinosaurs

In this free Saturday Club, which is open to the public, we make our own dinosaur ornaments to liven up the holiday season! (Note: This date may be subject to change. Check with the Museum for updates).

January 7th, 2023: Fossil Birds

We show how to calculate a bird’s aspect ratio, and discuss the relationship between a bird’s aspect ratio and its lifestyle. We measure the aspect ratios of some extinct species to see whether they were flapping woodland dwellers or efficient open-air gliders.

February 4th, 2023: Digging Dragons: Fossil Finds and Mythical Monsters

Were the cyclops and the griffin merely the products of human imagination, or did they have some basis in fact? In this session we will explore the possibility that fossils found by the Greeks and other ancient peoples inspired tales of dragons and other mythical beasts. Students will also learn how to make their own plaster casts of modern animal footprints – just in case they ever stumble across a Bigfoot track in the woods!

March 4th, 2023: Water Dwellers – the Amphibians Who Left and Reptiles Who Returned

November Saturday Club at the Tate Museum