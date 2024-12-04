Veterinarians Warn Wyoming Pet Owners: When is it Too Cold to Walk Your Dog?

Veterinarians are urging dog owners to consider their dog-walking routines as colder weather sets in.

They claim the impacts of cold temperature on pets has become a growing, critical issue.

Doctor Rebecca MacMillan summarized some warning signs that pet owners frequently miss. Small breeds and older dogs face the highest risk as temps drop below freezing.

1. Know Your Dog's Cold Tolerance Threshold

Research shows medium to large dogs can typically handle 30-minute walks in temperatures above 20°F. However, smaller breeds should be limited to 15-20 minutes when temperatures fall below 32°F. Breeds like dachshunds, pugs, and Yorkshire terriers need extra protection, while thick-coated breeds such as German shepherds and huskies can handle colder conditions.

2. Watch for Subtle Warning Signs

Act immediately if you spot these early warning signs of cold stress:

· Shaking or Shivering: Don't assume this is normal winter behavior.

· Walking Stiffly or Lifting Paws: This could indicate painful ice between paw pads.

· Hunched Posture with Tucked Tail: This may be a sign that your dog is trying to preserve body heat.

· Whining or Barking Unnecessarily: Your dog may be trying to communicate discomfort.

3. Time Walks Strategically

Plan walks during the warmest part of the day, typically between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Break up exercise into shorter, more frequent walks rather than one long exposure to cold conditions. This allows both you and your dog to warm up between outings while maintaining necessary daily exercise.

4. Protect Vulnerable Pets

Take extra precautions for at-risk dogs, including:

· Senior Dogs and Puppies: Limit outdoor time to quick toilet breaks in severe weather.

· Dogs with Health Conditions: Arthritis can worsen in cold weather, so consider indoor exercise alternatives.

· Small Breeds: Invest in a well-fitted winter coat for additional warmth.

· Short-Haired Dogs: Consider protective boots for icy conditions and to prevent salt grit irritation.

5. Create a Winter Walking Toolkit

Winter walk preparation requires more than simply wrapping up in layers. Create a dedicated space by your door with winter walking essentials, including a high-visibility lead for darker days, paw balm to protect against salt and grit, and a towel for drying wet fur immediately after walks.

For days when outdoor exercise isn't possible, keep a selection of engaging indoor toys handy. These provide vital stimulation when winter walks need to be cut short. Most importantly, ensure your dog has a cosy spot to warm up post-walk, away from any drafts.

For more information on how to care for your pets in the winter go here.

Mia the Walmart Dog Photos from her Facebook Page