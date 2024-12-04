Food Bank of Wyoming launching $125K Holiday Matching Gift Challenge

CASPER, Wyo. — Food Bank of Wyoming recently announced that the organization is participating in a Holiday Matching Challenge in order to provide meals to those experiencing food insecurity.

That’s according to a release from the nonprofit organization, which stated that thanks to a gift from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, it will match every dollar raised, up to $125,000, through Dec. 31.

“This generous gift comes at a crucial time as Food Bank of Wyoming and its network of more than 150 Hunger Relief Partners have been on the front lines responding to increased demand this year,” the release stated.

Throughout the 2024 fiscal year, Food Bank of Wyoming provided assistance to more than 55,000 people, 22% of whom were children.

“For many Wyoming families, the holiday season can bring difficult choices: buying food, paying rent, or covering other necessary expenses such as heating,” the release states. “Through this matching gift campaign, Food Bank of Wyoming aims to ease these burdens, ensuring every neighbor can enjoy nutritious meals and meaningful moments with their loved ones.”

The $125,000 gift will allow Food Bank of Wyoming to continue to provide meals to those experiencing food insecurity. The funds that are raised will go toward offering holiday meals to those who ask. This includes foods such as stuffing, green beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, corn, apples and more.

“This time of year, many people around Wyoming feel the strain of rising costs on their budgets and dinner tables,” said Food Bank of Wyoming Director of Development Danica Sveda. “With added pressure on holiday spending, along with increased heating and household bills, the need for food assistance is greater this season. At Food Bank of Wyoming, we are grateful to the John P. Ellbogen Foundation for this matching gift, allowing us to distribute more nourishing food across the state.”

To participate in this dollar-for-dollar matching opportunity, visit wyomingfoodbank.org/give.