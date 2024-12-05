Obituaries: Cestnik; Hinchen; Jones; Lugg;

Garrett Lane Cestnik: 1996 – 2024

Garrett was born June 28, 1996 in Casper, Wyoming and passed away November 28, 2024 in Greeley, Colorado.

Accepting the loss of someone you love is never easy, but saying goodbye to our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend is the most challenging thing our family has ever experienced. Although Garrett was taken from us far too soon, Garrett overcame every trial and tribulation he was faced with. He fought hard and persevered through hardships most of us will never understand. His kind heart and sweet soul touched everyone who was lucky enough to know Garrett. His sudden passing has left a void in our lives that will never be filled.

Garrett had so much potential. Despite everything he had been faced with he remained strong, determined, and optimistic about his future. He was a source of hope and support for others. He cared deeply for his family and close friends, there is nothing he wouldn’t do for those he loved. Garrett was especially close with his mom, Tina and grandma, Cheryl. He trusted them with everything he had. Even when Garrett had nothing, he would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Garrett’s empathy knew no bounds.

Some of Garrett’s joys in life were: riding his dirt bike, fishing, golfing, snowboarding, skateboarding, gaming, cooking and spending time with the people who loved him the most. His greatest childhood memories are hunting in Dubois at the family cabin with his dad, Chad and his grandpa, John and riding dirt bikes with his brothers, Chris and Hunter, and his little sister, Presley. Growing up, Garrett loved snowboarding and skateboarding with his lifelong best friend, Riley. They shared an unbreakable bond his whole life.

Garrett also had a passion for music and art, his creativity was so beautiful. Most recently, Garrett got to experience seeing one of his favorite bands, live in Las Vegas, $uicide Boys. Their music resonated with Garrett and helped him through some of his darkest times. Attending this concert made one of Garrett’s dreams come true, and we are so thankful he got to experience that trip before he passed.

After graduating high school in 2014, from Natrona County High school, he went on to work for Exterior Innovations, doing landscaping and lawn care, for three years. He enjoyed this job, being able to work outside and working alongside his best friend, Riley, was perfect for Garrett.

He then went on to learn the trade of concrete from his dad, Chad, at his company C&R construction. Garrett looked up to Chad his whole life, Chad taught him the value of hard work and sacrifice. Something neither of them will ever forget.

In March of 2022, Garrett moved on to Helmerich & Payne, Drilling Contractors, as a roughneck. He traveled to North Dakota every two weeks for his hitch. Some of Garrett’s proudest moments came from the rig. It pushed him to his fullest potential and Garrett took extreme pride in his work. During his first hitch in North Dakota, he was introduced to Adam. Adam helped Garrett break into the roughneck life. Adam became Garrett’s mentor and very close friend. Their friendship remained strong even after moving to different rigs.

Most recently, he moved to rig 517 in Greeley, Colorado, where he developed some of his best friendships. He bonded quickly with his crew and looked forward to returning to the rig.

Garrett’s ultimate goal for his career was to move on to offshore drilling rigs. He was pursuing this when he passed. His stepdad, Walter and stepbrother, Ollie, influenced Garrett’s interest in offshore drilling.

As we mourn the loss of our precious Garrett, we take comfort in knowing that Garrett is at peace now and no longer fighting. He was a bright light in this dark world, he never let the things he had experienced harden his heart. We are beyond grateful for our time with Garrett, even though it was far too short. Rest in Peace, our precious GarrBear. We will never forget that big smile or your tender heart. Garrett’s light will shine on through his family.

He is survived by his parents, Tina Cestnik and Chad(Kylie) Cestnik; his siblings: Chris, Hunter, and Presley; grandmother, Cheryl Loomer; grandparents, John and Kathy Cestnik; aunt and uncle, Kris and Libby Rose (Sophia Rose).

Preceded in death by stepdad, Walter Crabtree; grandpa; Ron Loomer.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2024 at The Gaslight Social, Casper, Wyoming

Please join us in celebrating Garrett’s life, and remembering the man he was.

Arrangements are under the care of Stoddard Funeral & Cremation & Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3205 W 28th St, Greeley, CO 80634.

Flowers are appreciated, and donations may be made to the 12/24 Club, Casper, WY and Oilfield Helping Hands. https://oilfieldhelpinghands.org/donate/.

Jillica Sue Hinchen: 1973 – 2024

Jillica Sue Hinchen, 51, passed away at home on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Jillica was born in Grass Valley, California on August 31,1973, to Barbara Hinchen and Arlon Hinchen. Jillica moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1979, attending Willard, East, and Centennial.

Jillica graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1991 and then Casper College in 1998. She went on to cosmetology school and then had a career with the Post Office. Jillica gave birth to the love of her life, Zarryn Taylor Hinchen, in June of 1995. The two of them shared a special bond and a love for one another that only a single mother and her only son understand.

One of her greatest joys was singing; no matter what she was doing, you could always catch a tune coming from Jillica in the form of a hum, whistle, or a full-blown chorus of one. Jillica’s singing voice was one-of-a-kind. Jillica will be remembered fondly as a kind, compassionate, and caring soul. Jillica will also be remembered for her incredible sewing talents and her ability to not only turn a phrase but extend it by a few sentences and sprinkle a few curse words in for good measure.

Jillica’s family was her greatest treasure; she loved her son more than anything in the world, and it showed with every single card she wrote to him; a mile long and packed to the brim with her love. Jillica’s mother and her sisters, Tyaka and Suddin were her greatest confidants, supporters, and inspiration for her many works of art and acts of love. Jillica could always count on her father, Arlon, in any situation and knew that he would show up with compassion, love, and honest advice.

Jillica was preceded in death by her sister, Suddin Hinchen; her grandparents, Evelyn and Charles Hinchen; her cousin, Penny Hinchen.

She is survived by her parents, Barbara and Arlon; child, Zarryn (Tawni) Hinchen; sister, Tyaka Marsh; niece, Maddyson Marsh; along with her aunts and uncles: Ann Klein, Mary Weinrich, John (Sue) Weinrich, Teresa (Randy) Waldron, Holgar Hinchen; and her cousins: Christine Hinchen, Holgar Hinchen, and Crystal Hartford. Finally, she is survived by her rescued companion animals, Bosco and Barkley, along with a sea of treasured friends. It didn’t matter who you were or where you came from; Jillica had so much love to give and loved people deeply and fiercely, always encouraging them to be their best.

Per her request, there will be no services or celebration of life at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to Casper Humane Society in Jillica’s name and honor.

Charles Robert Jones: 1984 – 2024

Charles “Chuck” Robert Jones, born on June 26, 1984, in Casper, Wyoming, passed away on November 27, 2024, in his hometown. Chuck was a beloved son, brother, and friend, whose presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He loved life with gusto and brought an unmistakable wave of energy with him everywhere he went.

Chuck is survived by his father, Tom Jones; and mother, Renee Penton-Jones. He leaves behind his cherished siblings: Angie Fischer, Jacque Poole, James Stress, and Mikla Rivett. Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Belinda Jones; and his grandmother, Jeanine Jones, whose memories he held dear throughout his life.

Growing up in Casper, Chuck developed a strong connection to his community and a deep appreciation for the all Wyoming had to offer. From the start he had a smile and laugh that were contagious and lived life by the philosophy of a glass half full. He was known for his kind heart, wicked sense of humor and love for all those he held close. Chuck had a passion for fitness, fighting and being the life of the party.

Throughout his life, Chuck demonstrated a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life. His warm smile and infectious laughter brought joy to those around him, and his genuine interest in others made him a cherished friend to many. Chuck’s legacy is one of love, perseverance and a commitment to living life to the fullest.

Services will be held at Bustards Funeral Home on December 19, 2024 at 2 p.m. with reception to follow at the Ramkota Hotel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and/or the Huntington’s Disease Foundation reflecting his courageous fight with HD and the dedication of staff with CWH assisting him with his finals days.

Chuck will be remembered for his kindness, his love for his family, and his enduring spirit. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished in the hearts of those who loved him.

Keith Arthur Lugg: 1942 – 2024

Keith Lugg, 82, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on November 30, surrounded by family.

Keith was born on October 25, 1942 to Art and Mae Lugg in Osage, Iowa. He graduated Osage High School and later married Mary Amundson and had one daughter, Vicki.

Keith was employed by Oliver/White Farm Tractor in Charles City, Iowa until 1984 when he moved to Colorado. After a few years he then followed his dream and moved to Wyoming. Keith retired from Motion Industries in Casper, Wyoming.

Keith enjoyed the outdoors hunting, snowmobiling, camping, fishing and riding atvs in the mountains. After retiring, he also enjoyed traveling to see baseball games and Nascar races. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren meant very much to him.

Keith was predeceased by his parents, Art and Mae; and his brother, Glenn. He is survived by his wife, Mary and daughter, Vicki (Vince); sister, Mavis; grandchildren: Jayson (Taylor), Stephanie (Keifer); and great-grandchildren, Braxton and Aubrey.

Services will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming on December 5 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Casper Humane Society or American Cancer Society.