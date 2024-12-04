Obituaries: Baker; Honea; Lehman; Lugg

Kathelene Willis Baker: 1947 – 2024

Kathelene (Kathy) Baker passed away on November 22, 2024, joining her beloved husband, Willard (Bink) Baker, in heaven. Together, Kathy and Bink shared 42 years of love and memories.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, on August 14, 1947, Kathy grew up in a military family and lived in several places during her childhood, including Louisiana and Alaska. She graduated from Wasilla High School in Wasilla, Alaska, and often spoke fondly of those two places as her favorites.

At 19, Kathy married her first husband and at 22 years old, she became a mother to her first daughter, Brenda. After the marriage ended, she and Brenda moved to Sundance, Wyoming, where Kathy met and married Willard. Their connection was undeniable, and a few years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Sheri, completing their family. Kathy and Willard raised their two daughters in Upton and Lusk, Wyoming, before Kathy’s heart was further filled with the joy of being a grandmother to Chayci and Braylee. Her granddaughters were the light of her life, and Kathy took great pride in being an integral part of their lives. Known as “Grandma Kathy” to many, she had a special way of making everyone feel loved, regardless of blood ties.

Kathy’s career was dedicated to service, and her proudest role was with the Wyoming Department of Corrections. She started at the Wyoming Women’s Prison in Lusk, where she was promoted to Corporal. Kathy then transferred to the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton to be closer to her granddaughters, where she eventually became Sergeant, earning respect as a leader and mentor. After retiring, Kathy enjoyed spending more time with family and friends.

Those who knew Kathy admired her kindness, independence, unwavering work ethic, undying will, strength, and her love of life. She had a compassionate heart, and magnetic charisma filled with humor, loyalty, and love for others. Outside of family, Kathy enjoyed swimming, dancing, reading, being a member of the Elks, participating in her church activities, making beautiful jewelry, and participating in activities at the senior center.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Brenda Baker (Ron Besso), and Sheri Russell (husband Bill); her granddaughters: Chayci Mellon (husband Kameron) and Braylee Russell (fiancé Nick Schow); her sisters: Daisy (Sis) Greening, Louise Fontenot, and Pat Mollenbrink; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Her memory will continue to live on through the family and friends who loved her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Daizel Coffey; her father, Arthur Coffey; her brothers, Sunny Coffey and Sam Coffey; her sisters, Ruth (Zora) Fruge and Lorretta Keefer; and her husband, Willard (Bink) Baker.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near.” – Unknown

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. A Reception will be held at The Eagles where a potluck lunch and dance will be held in her honor following the service. All who loved Kathy are invited to join her family as they dance the night away in her memory.

Julie Honea: 1958 – 2024

Julie Marie Honea, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming. She was 66 years old.

Born on July 28, 1958, in Greeley, Colorado, to Donna Beatty and the late Norman Wilson, Julie spent her formative years in Loveland, Colorado. She later moved to League City, Texas, and finally settled in Casper, Wyoming, in 1992.

Julie was married and shared a life with her loving husband, Rimi G. Honea, for 30 years. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with loved and cherished memories.

She loved spending quality time with her loved ones, finding joy in camping, fishing, and being outdoors, especially when watching sunrises and sunsets. A lover of all things purple, her favorite way to unwind was during her “me time” which included jigsaw puzzles and shopping.

Julie is survived by her husband, Rimi G. Honea; her daughters, Jovi L. Grieser, Tawni J. Salter; son-in-law, Raymond Salter; son, Jared C. Wanamaker; daughter-in-law, Lauren Wanamaker; son, Travis “Gage” Shrum; daughter-in-law, McKenzie Shrum; stepdaughters, Jessyka R. Honea and Jordan Honea; her mother, Donna Beatty; as well as her siblings: Debbie Bauer, Beth Wilson, and Dave Wilson. She leaves behind a big family including her grandchildren: Katie, Tyler, Lily, Nick, Jacob, Brayden, Alex, Lennon, Harlowe, Eve, Brynlee, Neveah, Nani, Rahmel, Mila, and Jalynn; along with great-grandchildren: Brantley, Wesley, Oakley, and Paisley.

Donald Edward Lehman: 1960 – 2024

Donald Edward Lehman, age 64, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away on November 5, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming.

Born on May 9, 1960, in Bloomington, Illinois, to George and Sharlene Lehman. Don grew up with a love for the outdoors and a passion for sports. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Rialto, California in 1979, where he played football. He began his career as a concrete mason and later transitioned to work as a prosthetic technician, a role that allowed him to support and uplift others. Don married and had four children, with whom he shared his love for life, laughter, and the great outdoors.

Throughout his life, Don embraced every moment he spent on the water: fishing, camping, water skiing and boating on the Colorado River and Lake Mojave. A golfer and baseball player, he proudly played for his hometown team, the Grinders. Football, however, was his greatest sporting passion, and he was known for his enthusiasm and deep love for the game.

Don was predeceased by his parents, George Lehman and Sharlene Whalen; as well as his brother, Steve Lehman. He is survived by his four beloved children: Donald Lehman, Samantha Potts, Sarahrose Phillips, and Michael Lehman; his brother, Randy Flowers; and his former wife, Christine Talbott. Above all, Don cherished his role as a grandfather and leaves behind eight adoring grandchildren: Emily, Brendin, Tarryn, Michael Joseph, Jaxsun, Alaura, Easton, and Blaise.

Those who knew Don remember his humor, his honesty, and his fearless approach to life. His spirit and laughter will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. In Don’s memory, a celebration of life will be held in Laughlin, Nevada from May 9-11, 2025, with a gathering on the 10th to honor him, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

We love you, Pop.

Keith Arthur Lugg: 1942 – 2024

Keith Lugg, 82, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on November 30, surrounded by family.

Keith was born on October 25, 1942 to Art and Mae Lugg in Osage, Iowa. He graduated Osage High School and later married Mary Amundson and had one daughter, Vicki.

Keith was employed by Oliver/White Farm Tractor in Charles City, Iowa until 1984 when he moved to Colorado. After a few years he then followed his dream and moved to Wyoming. Keith retired from Motion Industries in Casper, Wyoming.

Keith enjoyed the outdoors hunting, snowmobiling, camping, fishing and riding ATV’s in the mountains. After retiring, he also enjoyed traveling to see baseball games and Nascar races. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren meant very much to him.

Keith was predeceased by his parents, Art and Mae; and his brother, Glenn. He is survived by his wife, Mary and daughter, Vicki (Vince); sister, Mavis; grandchildren: Jayson (Taylor), Stephanie (Keifer); and great-grandchildren, Braxton and Aubrey.

Services will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming on December 5 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Casper Humane Society or American Cancer Society.