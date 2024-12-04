(VIDEO) Casper police pursue suspect after alleged pepper spray robbery

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man allegedly pepper-sprayed a liquor store clerk, stole over $2,000 worth of cigarettes and led police on a chase before his arrest Tuesday night, Casper Police Department spokesperson Amber Freestone told Oil City News.

Freestone said a sergeant responded quickly around 8:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Poplar Street after the clerk was able to get a call through to 911 during the robbery. The clerk had been pepper-sprayed and the suspect had opened the display case and stolen cartons of cigarettes valued at around $2,400, Freestone said.

The suspect had fled.

Freestone said an alert female citizen flagged down another responding officer to give a description of the man and vehicle seen fleeing the store. Police soon located the dark-colored Ford Explorer on Poplar Street.

A pursuit down West 13th Street ensued, with the suspect vehicle turning north onto King Boulevard along the Three Crowns Golf Course. Spike strips had been deployed and the vehicle was disabled after driving off the road, Freestone said.

The suspect fled on foot but was tracked down by K-9 Buster, Freestone said. The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical clearance, and two passengers were interviewed at the police station.

Formal charges are expected this week in Natrona County Circuit Court.

A video of the pursuit is below. Freestone commended the tipster’s vehicle identification but could not confirm the speeds involved.



Casper police pursue a robbery suspect, 12/3/24 (Courtesy Josh Gollnick)