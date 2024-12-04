Evansville PD Arrest Data Shows an Uptick in Local Crime

With a population less than 3,000 people, the Wyoming town of Evansville had their fair share of crime this month with 408 recorded incidents through local police in November this year.

Evansville had 45 more incidents than they had in November last year.

This based on a National-Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) implemented by the FBI in 2021 to capture detailed data about crime.

Fridays were the days with the most crime (74 incidents) followed by Tuesdays (68).

Here are some highlights of the month from the 58 reportable categories:

(32) 911-welfare checks (7) Accidents with damage (10) Disturbances (12) Animal at large (6) Suicidal subjects (3) Family Fights (1) Vicious animal (3) abandoned vehicle (5) EMS assist (5) Drunk Driver Report (4) Suspicious persons (207) Traffic stops (4) Juvenile Problems (4) Civil Standby (1) Deceased person (2) Controlled substance (1) Failed to register as a sex offender (4) Theft or Shoplifting (3) Trespassing

