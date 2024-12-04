Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/27/24–12/3/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Tayler Alfred Halverson and Taylor Jo Schneringer
- Charles Bernard Owens Jr. and Jazmine Pearl Rehak
- Philip Pepple Jr. and Jamia Kianie Johnson
