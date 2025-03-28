Casper College Tour Debuted in 30-Minute Amazon Prime Series Episode

Casper College Press Release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The premiere of the Casper College edition of “The College Tour” will be held at the Wheeler Concert Hall on Monday, April 7.

“We want to really make this a great evening for our 10 students who starred in the 30-minute episode that will air on Amazon Prime,” said Chris Lorenzen, director of public relations.

Festivities will begin with an Oscar-worthy red carpet session at 5 p.m. to showcase the student stars in photos. At 6 p.m., the students will offer a short question and answer session about their experience including auditions, writing scripts, and filming. Various fun refreshments will be available, including cupcakes and different flavored popcorn. The lively evening will conclude at 7 p.m.

“The College Tour” series tells the story of colleges and universities worldwide. The Casper College episode features campus life, academics, housing, sports, activities, and more seen through the eyes of 10 students, with each student segment providing an inside look at what it’s like being a student at Casper College.

The students spotlighted in the show and who will be at the premiere are Wyatt Eadus, a freshman secondary education/history major from Shoshoni; Lucy Jane Crimm, a sophomore journalism communications major from Clark; Dawsen Pater, a freshman health science/strategic communications major from Sheridan; Kaitlin Flower, who has her A.S. degree in forensic science from Casper College and is now a sophomore health science/pre-med major; Jael Reyes a freshman chemistry major, and Valerie Liska, a sophomore geology and geographic information systems major, all from Casper; Keely Shaye Ottersbach, a Casper College health sciences graduate and sophomore nursing major from Glenrock; Alex Head a freshman secondary education/history major from Pine Bluffs; Jordan Napier, a freshman psychology major from Lingle; and Ethan Connery, a sophomore general studies major from Akron, Ohio.

The College Tour is a TV series created by multi-award-winning producers, including host Alex Boylan, who won CBS's "Amazing Race" when he was 23. Boylan has hosted a variety of shows, including as Rachel Ray's sidekick hosting "Rach to the Rescue" for her syndicated talk show. Boylan received an Emmy nomination for "The Steve Harvey Show," two Webby awards for Best Web Show for "Around the World for Free," and an ADRIAN Award for "DreamJobbing.

“The College Tour” episode featuring Casper College will debut on April 7, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.

