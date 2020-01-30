Casper College to Test Outdoor Warning Sirens Thursday

Casper College wants its campus community and the citizens of Casper to know that it plans to test its outdoor emergency warning sirens on Thursday.

So, if you hear the sirens this morning or in the early afternoon, know it's just a test and no actual emergency is occurring.

"Remember, if there is an actual emergency you will be notified through our CC Alert system," the college said. Anyone not signed up to receive alerts can do so here.

In December, an emergency notification warning of an active shooter on campus was erroneously distributed through that same alert system. A subsequent notification followed quickly, explaining that the first message had been sent in error during a training session.