National Park Service Director Confirms No Reported Flood-Related Injuries in Yellowstone

In the midst of an unbelievable flood in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas, National Park Service Director, Chuck Sams, has issued a public comment on the emergency.

“Yellowstone is a region shaped by our planet’s mighty natural forces," Sams stated in a press release. "This is what makes it so spectacular and unmatched anywhere in the world. This week’s flooding reminds us that we humans are just one small part of this ecosystem.

"I commend and deeply appreciate Superintendent Cam Sholly’s phenomenal leadership and the tremendous work of the park’s staff. A direct testament to the professionalism of their effort is the fact that we have had no flood-related injuries reported to visitors or our NPS and partner employees."

Sams stated that he is in constant contact with Superintendent Sholly, and well as Regional Director Mike Reynolds. He also stated that he offers regular briefings to Interior Secretary Deb Halland, Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, and their various leadership teams.

"We are all working together to ensure Yellowstone has all requested resources to support their emergency response and flood recovery efforts."

Sams revealed that the National Park Service is working to open as much of Yellowstone National Park as they can, as quickly as they can, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Sams also thanked elected officials and state staff in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho for their work in dealing with this cataclysmic event.

"We realize there is much challenging work ahead, and we will do everything we can to support the park, partners, concessioners, and gateway communities on the road to recovery," Sams stated.