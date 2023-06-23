Tornado Warnings, Watches in Effect for Eastern Wyoming on Friday

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northwestern Natrona County, southern Johnson County and southeastern Washakie County on Friday afternoon.

The Weather Service also announced at 2:27 p.m. that a tornado watch for most of eastern Wyoming is in effect until 9 .m. today.

"There is an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of severe thunderstorms today, meaning that numerous severe storms are possible.

"Primary hazards include hail greater than two inches in diameter and wind gusts over 75 mph.

"Tornadoes are also possible. Heavy rain may result in localized flooding," the Weather Service says.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Natrona County.

People should expect small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

The Weather Service warns that flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur, and tree damage is likely.

If a tornado approaches, TAKE COVER!

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The Weather Service reminds people to report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Riverton.