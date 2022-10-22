High Wind Warning all Day in Natrona County

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for yesterday and today.

Locally higher gusts up to 70 MPH are possible over Outer Drive on the South side of Casper.

Get our free mobile app

Winds that strong are significant enough to cause damage.

Travel will be especially dangerous along interstates and highways.

The National Weather Service says the safest place to be during a severe windstorm is indoors.

Use handrails when available on outdoor walkways and avoid other elevated areas without adequate railing.

Look out for flying debris.

Tree limbs may break and street signs may become loose during strong wind gusts.

Report downed power lines to your local utility emergency center and the police. Do not try to free lines or remove debris yourself.

Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed.