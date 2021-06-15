Casper College Team Ropers off to a Good Start at the CNFR
The College National Finals Rodeo features the best of the best nationwide and Casper College is holding their own so far at the big show at the Ford Center. In the team roping, Karson and Kellan Johnson posted a 6 and 1 their first time out so place 2nd in the first go-round. The Johnson boys were near the top of the Central Rocky Mountain Regional standings during the regular season and have enjoyed success on the PRCA circuit as well. Another T-Bird roper, Cody Lansing is paired with Bodie Mattson of Gillette College and then put a 6 and 4 so that put them in a tie for 4th.
All four of those guys certainly liked starting out the CNFR on the right foot and there's a long way to go.
