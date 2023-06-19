UW Women Take 3rd at the College National Finals Rodeo

"It was a quirky College National Finals Rodeo for women's teams in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. The University of Wyoming ladies ended the 2022-23 campaign without a coach but placed third in the country adding a good portion of their points on a mistake by a goat-tying judge who flagged a run finished when it was not. UW's Emma Norsworthy who is a Thermopolis native took 5th in the barrel racing. Gillette's girls ended the year eighth in the college world led by freshman Haiden Thompson who earned every year-end honor possible yet came away with little championship-round success in two events Saturday night in Casper. Although she did win the all-around by placing 6th in the goat tying and 10th in the breakaway. UW grad student Kenna McNeill placed 3rd in the goat tying and was completely forthright about her short-go goat run and Cowgirl Faith Hoffman closed her college career with class."

