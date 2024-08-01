Casper College Student Places at Skills USA National Competition

Casper College press release by Lisa Icenogle:

Two Casper College students recently competed in the SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta.

The two students who won gold during the Wyoming Skills USA Championship were Alex Brown and Emily Dundas. All state gold medalists earn the right to compete nationally, according to the SkillsUSA website.

Brown graduated in May 2024 with two degrees: an Associate of Applied Science in machine tool technology and an Associate of Applied Science in manufacturing and automation technology. “Alex is a talented student who always sought a deeper understanding of his coursework. I have given Alex many projects, and he always found a way to complete them with excellence, said Paul Brutsman, engineering technology and design instructor.

Brown competed in the computer numerical control programming competition and took fourth place.

Dundas is an auto body repair technology major at Casper College and competed in the auto body repair technology competition. “Emily was my best student during the spring 2024 semester. She always stayed on task and made full use of shop time,“ noted Emil Williams, auto body instructor.

“The high-quality career and technical education programs at Casper College prepare students for success, and our manufacturing and auto body repair programs are some of the best,” said Rachel Chadderdon, dean of the School of Business and Industry. “The dedication and skill of our students and instructors is evidenced by our students’ qualification to compete at the SkillsUSA Championships. I’m so proud of these students who represented Casper College in Atlanta,” Chadderdon added.

According to SkillsUSA, “The SkillsUSA Championships is the premier showcase of America’s most highly skilled career and technical education students. It’s also one of the largest hands-on workforce development events in the world. Held in conjunction with SkillsUSA’s National Leadership & Skills Conference, this awe-inspiring event features over 6,000 state champions from across the United States competing head-to-head in 115 skilled and leadership competitions.”

