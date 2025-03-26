Casper College Rodeo Team Moving Forward Under New Leadership

Per a press release from Casper College, written by Lisa Icenogle:

Casper College has announced changes within its rodeo program. Effective immediately, Neil Williams will fill the head coach position for the Casper College rodeo team through the remainder of the season, including the college’s annual Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo and a likely qualification for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in June.

“We have tremendous pride in our rodeo program and deep appreciation for the passion and history it holds in our community,” said Linda Toohey, vice president for student services at Casper College. “Right now, our focus is on our student-athletes ensuring they are supported, encouraged, and able to finish the academic semester and season strong.”

Rodeo team adviser and vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Jerry Hawkes, will be working closely with the team to ensure academic and emotional support remains in place. Williams, a former Casper College rodeo athlete under Tom Parker and assistant coach for Jhett Johnson, provides a familiar and respected presence for the Thunderbirds to guide the team through this transition.

A national search for a permanent head rodeo coach will begin soon.

“We know our community cares deeply about this program and so do we,” said Toohey. “We ask for continued support of our student-athletes, who are representing Casper College with true grit and pride.”

Casper College remains committed to the legacy and future of its rodeo program and looks forward to celebrating its athletes at upcoming events.

Out of respect for the individuals involved and in the best interest of our students, we will not be making additional comments. We ask for your continued support of our student-athletes as they finish out their season.

