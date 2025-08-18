Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:



The Casper College Respiratory Therapy Program has been chosen by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care to receive the Distinguished RRT, registered respiratory therapist, Credentialing Success Award for the second year in a row. This is the seventh time overall that the Casper College Respiratory Therapy Program has been recognized with the award.

“From a program effectiveness perspective, the CoARC views the RRT credential as a measure of a program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations,” according to a letter from CoARC to the respiratory therapy program announcing the recognition. “Casper College is again setting the bar for respiratory therapy education,” noted Dino Madsen, dean for the Casper College School of Health Science.

Programs awarded were required to have three or more years of outcomes data, hold accreditation without a progress report at the end of the year, document RRT credentialing success of 90% or above, and meet or exceed established CoARC thresholds for certified respiratory therapist credentialing success, retention, and on-time graduation rate. According to the Wyoming Society for Respiratory Care, the Casper College program is one of 72 programs out of 409 in the nation to receive the award, putting the Casper College program in the top 18% of respiratory therapy programs in the United States.

“We are very thankful for all the support we have received along the way to receiving this award. There are many people who help to keep this program running smoothly, including our partnering hospitals, adjunct instructors, college administration, and, of course, the students who put in the hard work to achieve credentialing success,” said Grant Hosking, Casper College Respiratory Therapy Program director.

Tiffany Scott, director of clinical education. also expressed her gratitude, “Grant and I are honored to receive this award again. This recognition belongs to our incredible graduates, our supportive hospital partners and most of all, our dedicated group of clinical instructors. Thank you for shaping the future of respiratory care.”

