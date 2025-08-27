There's nothing like a quiet café on a drizzly morning.

CitiWerks coffee shop has been open for a few weeks now, so I popped in for an espresso and hazelnut croissant.

I happened to catch the Business Operations Manager, Bill Lyons, who was happy to answer questions and show me around the attached work space.

Located at 162 South Wolcott in one of Casper's oldest buildings, CitiWerks is perfect for entrepreneurs, remote workers and other professionals looking for a cool, clean, and modern place to concentrate.

It's a "business incubator," explained Lyons, as we walked around the upper tier looking at the gorgeous bricks from earlier iterations of the building that was constructed in 1896.

Exposed rafters and metal stairs are a nod to Casper's rugged, industrial spirit; it is fitting that the large gathering space upstairs has hosted many local events in its lifetime including dances and town meetings. From the windows you can see the other buildings owned by Brucke Bauen Casper LLC—the Atrium Plaza, Bishop's Corner, and further away, the Durbin Center.

Downstairs offers a mix of large and small meeting spaces and lounge areas. Other amenities include fast internet, a 3D printer, phone booths for privacy, mailroom concierge, and more.

They're also an excellent source for learning how to use historical rehabilitation tax credits to rebuild downtown buildings along with leveraging energy property tax credits. If interested, you can talk to Mr. Lyons about their smart energy systems as they produce programmable hardware and software automation systems to reduce your energy costs and dependency on the grid.

Bruck Bauen is happy to share insights on how to use Casper's unique Qualified Opportunity Zone position to redevelop old buildings and generate new business.

Maybe you're someone like me, just a girl looking for a good cup of Joe and something sweet on the side. They've got pour over coffee, specialty teas, swiss espresso (I recommend!) and pastries. I was delighted to see Donnell's chocolates for sale as well as a one-of-a-kind oil painting by local artist Tom Loepp. Either way, it's definitely a neat place to explore. See pictures below.

