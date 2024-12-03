Casper City Council approves liquor license transfer for planned store

CASPER, Wyo. — A new liquor store will be coming to the Casper area in the coming year after the Casper City Council unanimously approved a liquor license for the planned business on Tuesday.

The license is being transferred from Local Liquor & Lounge, located at 4120 Centennial Hills Blvd., to Interstate Discount Liquor at 80 West F St. The location is the former F Street Taco John’s restaurant and will be undergoing renovations to be converted into the store.

Store representative Justin Julian said the new store should be open for business by May, though he hopes to see it operational earlier, as soon as March. Julian added that he hopes the store does well enough financially to allow it to move into a larger building in the future.

The Casper City Council approved the transfer without dissent and with Councilmember Amber Pollock absent.

