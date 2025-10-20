Casper Christmas Parade Celebrates Heroes in All Forms with 2025 Theme

Every year the Casper Christmas parade draws hundreds of locals, family, and friends, to watch creative floats glide along downtown streets after a ceremonial tree lighting at David Street Station.

It's hard to believe that we're already more than halfway through October and the holiday season will be here so soon.

The 2025 Casper Christmas Parade is ready to Unmask the Magic on December 6th at 6PM! Celebrate heroes in all forms, from first responders to family, from Santa’s elves to your favorite comic legends.

Register your float, sponsor the fun, or volunteer to help spread some holiday cheer online at casperwyoming.org

attachment-mak loading...

"It was the Hallmark movie moment that I wanted," beamed Gena Jensen, the coordinator for the Casper Christmas Parade in 2021. "This is just...it was perfect. From the get-go to the end. Just to see everybody having fun and being happy and getting in the moment, it was really too much for my heart to take." That years theme was Christmas at the Movies.

Last year's theme was The Magic and Music of Christmas. The grand prize went to Dance Evolutions, whose float was described as a giant inflatable snowman and stunning light display. For winning the grand prize, they will carry the esteemed Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the 2025 parade.



Best Decorated Float went to Moser Energy Systems, with a Nutcracker-themed float including costumes and holiday flair.

Best Collector Club went to ARS Flood & Fire for transforming its disaster response unit into a “holiday-themed masterpiece.”

People’s Choice was Opera Wyoming, which “hit all the right notes” with a holiday vibe and live music featuring local talent, the judges said.

Both the Natrona County Army ROTC and Kelly Walsh High School Marine Corps JROTC earned Best Walking Group, garnering some of the biggest cheers from the crowd as they made their way through the parade, said the judges.

2022 Downtown Casper Christmas Parade Was a Winter Wonderland While a light, but wet snow cascaded down around the city, the lighting of the David Street Station Community Christmas Tree ushered in the annual Downtown Casper Christmas Parade. Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media