Join the Nicolaysen Art Museum and the Wyoming Arts Council for the opening reception of their new exhibit Arts Council Biennial Fellowship Exhibition: Wyoming Wind

On Thursday, October 9th from 6PM to 9PM, the museum will host a reception celebrating the Biennial Fellowship Exhibition, with a curatorial conversation featuring the exhibition curator Ginger Shulick Porcella at 6:30PM.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Wyoming Arts Council’s Biennial Fellowship Exhibition showcases the exceptional works created by Wyoming artists who were selected as Visual Arts Fellowship recipients. The exhibition is hosted every two years at major arts venues around the state.

The artists in this year’s Biennial Fellowship Exhibition are:

Aubrey Edwards (Laramie)

Adrianna Hinds (Cheyenne)

Wendell Field (Kelly)

Rose Pecos-Sun Rhodes, Jemez Pueblo (Fort Washakie)

Oakley Boycott (Lander)

Bailey Russel (Laramie)

Sophie Barksdale (Lander)

Brittney Denham Whisonant (Sheridan)

Bruce A. Cook III, Haida (Riverton)

Scott Tedmon-Jones (Laramie)

Each year, the Wyoming Arts Council (WAC) awards nearly 150 grants and fellowships, serving every county and reaching more than one million people across the state. This includes approximately 1.1 million adults, 200,000 youth, and 10,000 artists who benefit from arts funding in their communities. From local murals and school arts programs to community theater productions, WAC-supported projects help make Wyoming a vibrant place to live, work, and create.”

Information courtesy of wyomingartscouncil.org. This year’s exhibition, Wyoming Wind, will be on view at the Nicolaysen Art Museum from Oct. 3, 2025, to Dec. 19, 2025.

Nicolaysen Art Museum Iridescent Bash September 3, 2025

