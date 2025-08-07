For over 30 years, Riverfest has been bringing people together to raise money for community trails in Casper.

This year's Riverfest takes place August 9, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Though the event is free, to partake in the brews, you must be 21 or over and purchase beer tickets.

Don’t forget to bring your ID, no ID means no beer.

As usual, there will be several local and regional breweries. They'll have unlimited sips of more than 18 brews as well as local vendors and food trucks.

The musical lineup includes Auburn Green and Pathfinder, both Wyoming based bands.

In addition, the Casper Rotary's Great Duck Derby will give you the chance to win great prizes. Ducks hit the water at 3:30 p.m. and the drawing will be held at 5:00 p.m.

First place is a $5,000 cash prize, second place wins a $3,000 cash prize, and 3rd place is $1,000. There are also dozens of other raffle prizes from a variety of local shops and establishments.

You can get your raffle tickets today, August 7, at the Tate Pumphouse from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Proceeds from the Duck Derby have been used to fund past projects including Rotary Park at Garden Creek Falls, Crossroads Adventure Playground and the adjacent Bouldering Park, support for the Wyoming Rescue Mission, Casper College Board Room, Gutter Bins/clean river project, the Wyoming Food for Thought greenhouse project, and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food packing project.

All proceeds from Duck Derby stay in our local Natrona County community. Proceeds from this year’s Duck Derby will go towards rehabilitating Crossroads Adventure Park, originally constructed by the Rotary Club in 2004.

The mission of the Platte River Trails is to develop a river pathway while preserving the scenic, natural and historic value of the North Platte River, and to partner in the development of a network of trails that contribute to our community’s economic vitality and quality of life. ​

