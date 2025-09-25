Annual Bloody Mary Battle Brings Together Casper Mixologists for a Good Cause

Annual Bloody Mary Battle Brings Together Casper Mixologists for a Good Cause

The Third Annual Battle of the Bloody Mary is a spirited fundraiser bringing together Casper's most creative mixologists and food establishments for a showdown of taste, style, and community spirit to benefit Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.

“This event is about more than just the best Bloody Mary in town — it’s about community coming together to support hospice care with compassion, fun, and creativity,” said Kris Galles, Agent with Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at The Gaslight Social (314 W Midwest Ave, Casper, WY).

All proceeds benefit Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, supporting compassionate care for local families.

You can expect a Bloody Mary tasting, delicious food, and plenty of indoor/outdoor seating.

They'll have silent auction items benefiting hospice care and a chance to vote for Best Bloody Mary and Best Booth Display.

Competitor Lineup

  • Gaslight Social
  • Ford Wyoming Center
  • Martinis & Mayhem
  • Grease Monkey BBQ
  • 4 J BBQ
  • Racca’s Pizzeria
  • The Office Bar & Grill
  • Horseshoe Bar & Grill
  • The Ash Premium
  • Cigars & Lounge
  • DSASUMOS
  • Hooches
  • Hogadon Basin Lounge

Tickets are $20 at the door. 

 

