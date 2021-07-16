Casper Business Looking for Truck Stolen From Job Site
Renewal By Anderson is asking the public's help in locating a truck that was stolen from a job site near Casper.
The truck was reportedly stolen between the hours of 4:30am and 6:30am Wednesday, July 15th from a Wild Cat Rd. job site near Highway 20/26.
Truck Description:
- 2004 Dodge 3/4 Ton Diesel
- License Plate - WY 7-2310
- Maroon with black running boards and a black fuel tank in the bed.
- Geese stickers on tailgate
*Photo above is for reference and not of the exact vehicle.*
If anyone has any information about this crime or has seen the vehicle, please contact the Evansville Police Department at 307-234-1270.