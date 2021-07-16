Casper Business Looking for Truck Stolen From Job Site

Renewal By Anderson is asking the public's help in locating a truck that was stolen from a job site near Casper.

The truck was reportedly stolen between the hours of 4:30am and 6:30am Wednesday, July 15th from a  Wild Cat Rd. job site near Highway 20/26.

Truck Description:

  • 2004 Dodge 3/4 Ton Diesel
  • License Plate - WY 7-2310
  • Maroon with black running boards and a black fuel tank in the bed.
  • Geese stickers on tailgate

*Photo above is for reference and not of the exact vehicle.*

If anyone has any information about this crime or has seen the vehicle, please contact the Evansville Police Department at 307-234-1270.

Filed Under: Evansville Police Department, Renewal By Anderson, stolen truck
Categories: Casper News, Crime
