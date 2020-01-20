Casper Business Burglarized, Police Seek Suspects

Casper police are working to find the people suspected of breaking into a local business over the weekend.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and property from Pottery By You, located in the 1600 Block of E. 2nd St., according to police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd.

The burglary was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday. Ladd says responding officers saw signs of forced entry.

Investigators are reviewing security footage as they continue to work the case.

Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call the Casper Police Department at 235-8278.