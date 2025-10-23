Natrona County Arrest Log (10/22/25-10/23/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Angel Cortes, 35, crtsy hold OT/agenc
Justin McGuire, 43, Serve Jail time
Steven Sorick, 37, Fail to appear, Prop Destruction: $1000 or more
Jacob Woody, 40, crtsy hold OT/agenc
David Frederiksen, 32, Fail to comply, criminal warrant, crtsy hold OT/agenc
Johnathan Quiver, 29, Trespassing
Samantha Pauley, 40, Fail to appear, fail to comply, criminal bench warrant
Shane Patrick, 37, resisting arrest-willfully resist, physic
