Natrona County Arrest Log (06/23/25 – 06/25/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Garrett McKinzie, 39 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Evan Kirkendall, 19 - Bond Revocation

Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Serve Jail Time

David Strong, 26 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Plant, Failure to Appear

Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Possesion Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Hope Gallagher, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

Matthew Gerhard, 46 - Burglary; building

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Theft Under $1,000

Jared Gilstrap, 43 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Alicia Gray, 39 - Driving W/o Interlock, Driving with License Cancelled

Shane Hollenback, 34 - Hold for CAC

Nicole Bacus, 27 - Failure to Comply X2

Alice Amy, 68 - Shoplifting - 1st

Dalton Hold, 33 - Failure to Appear, Run Stop Sign, Insurance Violaiton, Open Container

Charles Martin, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Controlled Substance

Christine Slee, 62 - Criminal Warrant

Dog Training Program at the Wyoming Prison In 2014, the Wyoming Department of Corrections implemented a canine training program to give dogs a chance at a new life (adoption). It's a symbiotic relationship as the prisoners are given the opportunity to give something back to the community. Inmates teach the dogs to sit, stay, walk nicely with a leash, and improve their socialization. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success Compared to other states, Wyoming has the 2nd worst alcohol related death rate. Further, it is the second worst state for drunk driving after Montana. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has put together some helpful tips for people who are considering taking a break from drinking to examine their relationship with alcohol. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM