Natrona County Arrest Log (06/23/25 – 06/25/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Garrett McKinzie, 39 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Evan Kirkendall, 19 - Bond Revocation
Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Serve Jail Time
David Strong, 26 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Plant, Failure to Appear
Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Possesion Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Hope Gallagher, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant
Matthew Gerhard, 46 - Burglary; building
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Theft Under $1,000
Jared Gilstrap, 43 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Alicia Gray, 39 - Driving W/o Interlock, Driving with License Cancelled
Shane Hollenback, 34 - Hold for CAC
Nicole Bacus, 27 - Failure to Comply X2
Alice Amy, 68 - Shoplifting - 1st
Dalton Hold, 33 - Failure to Appear, Run Stop Sign, Insurance Violaiton, Open Container
Charles Martin, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Controlled Substance
Christine Slee, 62 - Criminal Warrant
