Natrona County Arrest Log (07/20/25 – 07/22/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Marlyee Friday, 22 - Failure to Appear
Riley Cole, 35 - Public Intoxication
Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication
Keela Cooper, 36 - Serve Jail Time
Danny Mabbit, 54 - Public Intoxication
Kurt Deming, 58 - Failure to Comply
Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping Restricted in the City
Joseph Martinez, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Cont.
Seger Briscoe, 24 - Driving while License Suspended, Insurnace Violation
Ranjit Singh, 36 - Burglary; building, Possession of Burglar's Tools, Attempt to Commit Felony
Joshua Allison, 31 - Maufacture or Deliver Meth or Cont. Substance
Kali Vollmar, 20 - Serve Jail Time
Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Matthew Kirchnavy, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Douglas Flewelling, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Ross Pointdexter, 36 - Walking along Road when sidewalk provided, Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Miriam Klein, 28 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Nicholas Richardson Comstock, 37 - County Warrant/Hold
