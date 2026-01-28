Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/27/26 - 01/28/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Brenden Chivers-Neer, 29, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 3RD OR SUBSEQUENT OFF, FALSE IMPRISONMT

Robin Sandler, 45, Criminal Warrant

Timothy Armstrong, 36, Fail to Appear

Jessica Martinez, 44, District Court Bench Warrant

Arturo Rodriguez-Silva, 44, Immigration Hold

Dorian Talavera Garcia, 36, Immigration Hold

Eddy Fernandez, 51, Battery

Kevin Metcalf, 32, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Rita Lopez, 39, Criminal Trespass

Taharjit Pelzer, 24, VEH EXCEED 70 MPH ON PRMRY/SCNDRY HWY (6, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Tia Lawence, 56, Fail to comply x3, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Velinda Brown, 52, Public intoxication prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Nathanael Wood, 41, Criminal Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole

