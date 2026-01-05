Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/05/26 – 01/06/260
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
William Johnson, 36, District Court Bench Warrant
Amos Mora, 35, Hold for Probation and Parole
Donnie Sausedo, 38, Public Intoxication Prohibited, open Container-possess/dispense in open, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Dustin Beadle, 24, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Kyle Taylor, 25, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense
Brooke Wiediger, 35, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Desiree Cady, 37, NCIC Hit
Trinity Chavez, 19, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, apply pressure on throat or neck
Javier Morillon-Garcia, 24, Federal ICE Detainer
Jonathan Armenta-Sanchez, 34, Federal ICE Detainer
Nathan Hilton, 29, Hold for CAC
David Fletcher, 40, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Joshua, Wallowbull, 50, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Benjamen Wentz, 35, District Court Bench Warrant
Ashly Cowen, 31, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Careless Driving 1st OFF
Hunter Collins, 19, Criminal Bench Warrant
Jorge Esquivel, 31, RESISTING ARREST -INTERFERENCE W/POLICE, Criminal Bench Warrant/Hold for Agency
Jordyn Linn, 28, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Pricilla Gould, 22, Use Contr Subst- SCH I, II, III
Zachary Clark, 36, Fail to Comply
Dusten Overgard, 48, Fail to Comply
Kyle Rasmussen, 42, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Petit Larceny 1st offense
Alex Sanchez, 38, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property dam,
WRONG WAY ON A ONE-WAY STREEt
David Cohen, 36, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, VEH EXCEED 80 MPH ON INTERSTATE (6+ MPH,
POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Sharon Cohen, 74, TAKE CONTR SUBST OR LIQ INTO JAIL, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Lanny Wilson, 29, Public intoxication Prohibited
Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public intoxication Prohibited
