This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

William Johnson, 36, District Court Bench Warrant

Amos Mora, 35, Hold for Probation and Parole

Donnie Sausedo, 48, Public Intoxication prohibited, open container-possess/dispense in open, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

Dustin Beadle, 24, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kyle Taylor, 25, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

Brooke Wiediger, 35, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Desiree Cady, 37, NCIC HIT

Trinity Chavez, 19, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, apply pressure on neck or throat

Javier Morillon-Garcia, 24, Federal ICE Detainer, ICE 1

Jonathan Armenta-Sanchez, 34, Federal ICE Detainer, ICE 1

Nathan Hilton, 29, Hold for CAC

David Fletcher, 40, Theft- $1000 or More, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3 oz or le

Joshua Wallowbull, 50, Public Intoxication prohibited

Benjamen Wentz, 35, District Court bench Warrant

Hunter Collins, 19, Criminal Bench Warrant

Ashley Cowan, 31, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Careless Driving 1st Off

Jorge Esquivel, 31, Resisting Arrest-Interfere W/Police, Criminal Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Holf for Agency

Jordyn Linn, 28, Possess Contr Subt- Powder or Cryst, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3oz or Le

Pricilla Gould, 22, Use Contr Subst- SCH I, II, III

Zachary Clark, 36, Fail to Comply

Dusten Overgard, 48, Fail to Comply

Kyle Rasmussen, 42, Disturbing the Peace-Uses Threatening/AB, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Petit Larceny 1st Offense

Alex Sanchez, 38, DWUI (1ts Offense or 2nd within, Leave the scene of accident-property Dam, wrong way on a one-way street

David Cohen, 36, Drive while Lic cancelled, suspended, OR, VEH EXCEED 80 MPH ON INTERSTATE (6+ MPH,

POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE,POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Sharon Cohen, 74, TAKE CONTR SUBST OR LIQ INTO JAIL,POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -,

POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Lanny Wilson, 29, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited

